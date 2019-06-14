

Students at Janus Academy will begin taking field trips again after a local business came to their rescue.

The southeast school's bus broke down back in December and it was determined that the vehicle's issues could not be repaired.

Student trips were cancelled indefinitely until New West Truck Centre stepped up with a $25,000 donation. The business also sourced a new bus for the school.

On Friday, the students celebrated the arrival of their new ride and expressed their gratitude to New West Truck Centre.

Charlene Chrumka of the Janus Academy Society says the bus will allow the students an opportunity to work on life skills in the community and help bring awareness to autism.

"We now have 59 students enrolled in our Grade 1 to Grade 12 program and they are all on the autism spectrum," explained Chrumka. "We also have a day support program for adults who are on the autism spectrum as well."

The school's next challenge will be securing a larger space in order to accommodate more students.

With files from CTV's Bill Macfarlane