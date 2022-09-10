Tsuut'ina fashion designer Stephanie Crowchild savours a New York moment

Tsuut'ina fashion designer Stephanie Crowchild is taking the Big Apple by storm.

Crowchild is in New York for Fashion Week, and Friday, her work lit up social media when The Bay posted video of her designs being modelled by Alberta's Ashley Callingbull.

"Take a sneak peek of the Stephanie Eagletail Designs collection, showcased today at NYFW and modelled by the ever-talented @ashleycallingbull. @steph_crowchild, the designer, is from Tsuu T’ina in Treaty 7 Territory near Calgary, Alberta and creates bespoke items using HBC Point blankets, in the tradition of her ancestors. Head over to our stories to watch Stephanie's debut at NYFW," it said.

Crowchild posted the video to her TikTok account.

"I was extremely grateful to have @HudsonBay and @AshleyCallingbull with me in NEW YORK CITY," she wrote. "This is a powerful statement piece that came to me in a dream to have Ashley rocking it is a designer's dream! Ashley is also wearing her Hillberg & Berk collection, along with @ashleywright017 jewellery! Stunning Indigenous woman collab!

Blackfoot designer Ashley Wright weighed in on the video, which featured Callingbull wearing her jewelry with a one-word comment: "Epic!"

In an August interview with CTV News reporter Stephanie Thomas, Crowchild spoke about her inspiration. Her mom and aunt taught her how to sew and make a jacket when she was 17. Many of her modern-day designs pay tributes to the styles worn by her grandparents, which she says are often statement pieces against colonialism.

"It is beautiful to be Indigenous and to wear Indigenous clothing from what our ancestors wore," said Crowchild.

Her goal is to create a fashion brand while raising the profile of Indigenous clothing and art.

"It makes me feel really proud because we are bringing more Indigenous representation," she said.

With files from Stephanie Thomas