CALGARY -- Cuts, bruises and a concussion are what a Calgarian was left with after a home delivery turned violent.

Just after midnight on March 1, Jordin Martens ordered a case of beer online through the company Calgary Liquor Delivery but had concerns when it arrived in a taped-up box containing items he did not order. Martens confronted the delivery man which led to a physical altercation with two men.

"Hitting me over the head, kicking me in the ribs," said Martens. "I don’t think it’s a fair fight when there’s two delivery people beating on one person that just questioned about a business."

It was caught on surveillance camera and is now under police investigation.

Martens said the case of beer contained at least one can of a different brand than what was ordered. The delivery man eventually offered a different case of beer. Martens did not accept it and appears in the video to kick at the box. Then there seems to be a standoff over the payment device and bank card.

"He was not wanting to give my bank card back and I was not willing to give the machine back unless I got my bank cards," explained Martens.

Another man enters and the three people are seen on video kicking at and hitting each other. Martens can be seen on the ground being kicked.

The two men left and Martens' phone and bank card were gone. The 27-year-old called police to report the incident and police managed to return Martens’ personal items.

Calgary Liquor Delivery did not address the alleged assault or missing items, but said the beer box wasn’t tampered with, just secured with tape. The company added that police spoke with the driver.

Calgary Police Service said it investigated and has sent the case to the Crown prosecutors’ office to determine whether charges are warranted.

Alberta Gaming Liquor and Cannabis has confirmed that Calgary Liquor Delivery does not have a licence to sell alcohol.