CALGARY – Emergency crews were called to the scene of a massive blaze in the southeast community of Legacy and officials say they are looking into the incident as a possible case of arson.

Officials were called to the scene, in the 200 block of Legacy Mount S.E., at about 2:20 p.m.

Upon arrival they found one home, that was under construction, completely engulfed in flames. The fire was also quickly impinging on a second home, which was occupied.

Because of the size of the fire, crews called for a second alarm to ensure proper resources were dispatched to the incident.

Firefighters managed to get control of the blaze with an aggressive exterior attack, but neither home could be saved.

The sole occupant of the second home was able to get out before fire crews arrived.

No one was injured as a result.

Fire officials are working to determine a cause of the fire but have not ruled out arson as being a factor.

While crews were fighting the initial fire, they were alerted by a construction worker in the area who spotted smoke coming from a basement window at another home under construction.

When firefighters went inside, they located a second fire, much smaller than the first. It was quickly extinguished.

Calgary police are also investigating the incident but there are no details on any possible suspects.