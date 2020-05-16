Two in Lethbridge hospital following Friday collision between truck and Fiat
Published Saturday, May 16, 2020 9:58AM MDT
LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- Two people are in hospital following a collision between a Fiat and a truck in Lethbridge.
The incident took place Friday, on University Drive and Heritage Boulevard. The injured people were both in the Fiat. Police still have not released any information regarding the extent of their injuries.
There were several people in the truck, and none required hospitalization.
With files from Terry Vogt