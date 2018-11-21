Two people were rescued by first responders after falling from a cliff in Calgary's Edworthy Park on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to ‘Dead Man’s Cliff’ in the park just after 2:45 a.m.

EMS says a man in his early 20s and a woman in her late teens fell from a cliff on the south side of the river.

They were taken to Foothills Hospital in serious but stable condition.

The cliff is along the Bow River Valley at the top of the Douglas Fir Trail, near Wildwood Drive SW, and the drop is about 60 metres or 200 feet.

It was very dark in parts of the park and crews used flashlights to locate the pair.

Paramedics say it was a difficult extraction from the trees as crews worked to load the two people onto stretchers for transport to hospital.

It is not yet known what the two people were doing or how they fell from the cliff.

Tweets by CTVMarkVillani