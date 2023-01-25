Tyler Shandro's code of conduct hearing heads into second day
Two doctors testified at a Law Society of Alberta (LSA) hearing that they were "intimidated" by Tyler Shandro and felt that the then-health minister acted inappropriately in two separate incidents in early 2020.
Day two of a three-day hearing into a trio of allegations against Shandro is underway. The LSA panel will decide whether the minister's actions nearly three years ago go against the code of conduct of the profession's regulator.
Dr. Mukarram Zaidi said his children were playing basketball in the driveway before coming inside to tell their father someone was at the family home to see him in March 2020. After putting on a jacket, the doctor came out of his home and saw Tyler Shandro and his wife at the end of his driveway, Zaidi said.
"He was crying, emotionally charged, his wife was holding him and he said, 'you can't do this to us, we're getting death threats'," Zaidi testified Tuesday, adding the confrontation had to do with a recent social media post he had written.
"I said 'what happened?' They said 'your post, you need to delete your post now.'"
Zaidi had reposted a meme on social media that featured a picture of Shandro with a speech bubble that included the text: "So every Albertan that I can kick off Health Care is another client we can sign up for Vital Partners! We're going to be RICH!"
The doctor said he posted the meme to call into question a potential conflict of interest involving Shandro and his connection to Vital Partners Inc. The company provides a number of services including private health insurance and it is part-owned by Shandro and his wife.
Alberta's ethics commissioner ruled Shandro was not in a conflict of interest in 2020.
Zaidi said he deleted the post shortly after Shandro and his wife showed up on his driveway.
'HOW DID HE TRACK ME DOWN?'
Dr. Lauralee Dukeshire testified Shandro called and left a voicemail on her private cell phone in February 2020, shortly after she tried to confront him at a Red Deer hospital.
The doctor said she was trying to ask Shandro and former premier Jason Kenney questions about a recent decision by the Alberta government to end its master agreement with the Alberta Medical Association (AMA).
The politicians were at the hospital for a media announcement where Dukeshire worked at the time. The doctor testified she wasn't able to ask them questions one-on-one and instead caught up to Shandro as they started to leave and shouted at him to ask why the minister wasn't listening to doctors.
Dukeshire said she saw Shandro in an elevator and called him "a liar and a cheat" before the doors closed.
A day later, she had a voicemail from Shandro on her cell phone.
"How does he know who I am and how did he track me down?" the doctor said she remembered thinking after receiving the voicemail.
She had never identified herself to Shandro and never requested he call her, she said.
When the doctor called Shandro back days later, she told him she wanted the government to return to the table with the AMA. Shandro became defensive on the call, Dukeshire testified, and made accusations against the AMA.
"He said his staff had been sexually harassed by people at the Alberta Medical Association," Dukeshire said of the conversation with Shandro.
The minister then texted her the phone number of the deputy minister of health days later, but the doctor said she never called the number.
RELEASING PHONE NUMBERS WAS A BREACH OF PRIVACY: AHS REPORT
An Alberta Health Services (AHS) report, which was confidential until being entered into evidence on Tuesday, looked into the issue of the doctors' phone numbers being sent to Shandro.
The report was prepared for Dr. Verna Yiu, who was the CEO of AHS at the time.
It concluded that the sharing of the personal phone numbers of two doctors with Shandro "constitutes a breach of the Alberta Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act."
Victoria Lane, the chief privacy officer of AHS, testified on Tuesday that she had launched the investigation about the sharing of phone numbers after learning about the phone calls in the media.
Lane said the report concluded that the doctors' phone numbers were shared with Shandro after he texted an AHS staff member the physical descriptions of two doctors who confronted him at the Red Deer hospital event in an effort to identify them.
"There are lessons to be learned," the AHS report read.
Lane added that the AHS staff member who shared the phone numbers with Shandro admitted to doing so and apologized.
Lawyers representing the LSA allege Shandro engaged in "conduct that brings the reputation of the profession into disrepute." The minister's lawyer argues that the incidents in question happened in a personal capacity and Shandro shouldn't be judged by the LSA.
"He was not practicing law, he was not acting as a politician. He was acting in his personal capacity," said Grant Stapon in his opening.
Under section 49 of the Legal Profession Act, sanctions may be considered by the LSA for any members "whether or not that conduct relates to the member’s practice as a barrister and solicitor and whether or not that conduct occurs in Alberta."
Those sanctions could include a warning, fine or a suspension.
Shandro is expected to testify during the hearing this week, as is his wife.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Trudeau invites premiers to Ottawa to talk health funding deals on Feb. 7
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Snow showers, freezing rain potential in Calgary heading into Friday
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate again, signals pause in rate hikes
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate by 25 basis points, moving its policy rate to 4.5 per cent from 4.25 per cent. If projections hold steady, the central bank has signalled a pause at its current rate, while it assesses the full impact of its hikes on the economy.
BREAKING | Trudeau invites premiers to Ottawa to talk health funding deals on Feb. 7
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that he’s invited premiers to Ottawa for a 'working meeting' to discuss a health-care funding deal, on Feb. 7.
DEVELOPING | Southern, eastern Ontario brace for snowstorm, difficult travel conditions
Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for most of southern and eastern Ontario, with a significant storm expected to hit parts of the province.
Canadians told us why they changed jobs during COVID. Here's how their lives have changed since
In late 2021, CTVNews.ca asked Canadians to share their stories about how they changed jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. CTVNews.ca caught up with some of those people to see where they are now and ask whether the decision they made was the right one.
Pressure builds for Canada to send tanks to Ukraine after Germany gives OK
Pressure is building for Canada to send some of its Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine after Germany's decision to provide the heavy weapons and approve requests by other countries to do the same.
BREAKING | Quebec woman pleads guilty in mailing of poison to Trump
A Quebec woman accused of mailing poison to former president Donald Trump has pleaded guilty and agreed to a prison sentence of nearly 22 years.
When a teen boy developed an eating disorder, his family felt they'd 'lost him.' Now, he's sharing his story
Aware of the stereotypes and lack of knowledge about male eating disorders, a Canadian teen is sharing his story, hoping it helps others open up.
Ukraine's Odessa city put on UNESCO heritage in danger list
The United Nations' cultural agency decided on Wednesday to add the historic centre of Ukraine's Black Sea port city of Odessa to its list of endangered World Heritage sites.
'Evidence of a genocide' found during search of Alta. residential school: First Nation investigators
An organization investigating unmarked graves near a residential school in eastern Alberta says it has uncovered 'physical and documented evidence of a genocide.'
Edmonton
-
Thieves with 'sophisticated technology' targeting Land Rovers, Edmonton police warn
Six new Land Rovers have been stolen in recent days with "sophisticated" technology that beats the vehicle's anti-theft systems, Edmonton police say.
-
Woman struck by vehicle in north Edmonton expected to survive
A woman in her 40s was hit by a vehicle on 160 Avenue east of 97 Street early Wednesday morning, Edmonton police say.
-
'Evidence of a genocide' found during search of Alta. residential school: First Nation investigators
An organization investigating unmarked graves near a residential school in eastern Alberta says it has uncovered 'physical and documented evidence of a genocide.'
Vancouver
-
Fire erupts at under construction house in Vancouver, displacing multiple families
Ten people have been displaced after a large fire in Vancouver’s Strathcona neighbourhood.
-
Results to be released after 2nd search for graves at B.C. residential school
A First Nation in central British Columbia is ready to announce results from the second phase of an investigation of grounds around the former St. Joseph's Mission residential school, outside Williams Lake.
-
Burnaby RCMP seeking man who shoved woman to the ground
Mounties in Burnaby are trying to identify a man who allegedly shoved a woman to the ground Monday morning, causing her to break her arm.
Atlantic
-
Mix of snow and rain expected for the Maritimes Thursday
A weather system heading towards the Maritimes on Thursday will bring heavy snow and rainfall to the region, according to Environment Canada.
-
Halifax police seek help identifying potential witness to Christmas Eve homicide
Police in Halifax are asking for the public’s help as they look to identify a potential witness to the murder of Ryan Michael Sawyer.
-
Nova Scotia town joins others in removing the name Cornwallis from municipal property
Another community in Nova Scotia has removed the name Cornwallis from municipal property -- and the town of Lunenburg is now looking for new names from the public.
Vancouver Island
-
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in 2-car crash in Saanich, B.C.
One driver remains in the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after a two-car crash in Saanich, B.C., on Tuesday night. The collision closed down Interurban Road in both directions between Wilkinson and Grange roads for more than seven hours overnight.
-
Victoria car company expects luxury car to sell for millions at U.S. auction
A Victoria company that buys and sells premium automobiles from all over the world is gearing up for an extraordinary auction.
-
Volunteers searching Shawnigan Lake area for missing senior
Search-and-rescue volunteers are combing the Shawnigan Lake, B.C., area for a senior who disappeared from her home Tuesday afternoon.
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Snowfall arrives in southern Ontario as millions brace for winter storm
Southern Ontario is bracing for what officials are calling the most significant winter storm of the season so far. Follow for live updates.
-
TTC workers chased through subway station by suspect with syringe
One person is in custody after two TTC employees were allegedly chased through a subway station by a suspect wielding a syringe early Wednesday.
-
Toronto listed among 'world's most overrated cities' in new report. Here's where it ranks
While some Toronto residents might think they live in the best city in the world, there’s a chance at least one in 10 tourists who visit feel differently, according to a new report.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Quebec woman pleads guilty in mailing of poison to Trump
A Quebec woman accused of mailing poison to former president Donald Trump has pleaded guilty and agreed to a prison sentence of nearly 22 years.
-
Plane towing marriage proposal over Montreal lost power before fatal 2021 crash: report
An airplane towing a marriage proposal that crashed in Montreal lost power in its engine mid-flight, according to a Transport Canada report issued Wednesday, more than a year after the incident.
-
Trans, non-binary community deplores Quebec delay in issuing gender-neutral health cards
Two years after a landmark ruling that affirmed trans and non-binary rights, Quebecers who don't identify as male or female are accusing the province of dragging its feet in getting other departments to adapt to the new rules.
Ottawa
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Here's when the 'significant snowfall' will start in Ottawa
Ottawa is bracing for another significant snowfall that is expected to begin late Wednesday afternoon and bring up to 20 centimetres of snow to the region.
-
Woman hospitalized after car sandwiched between truck and school bus
One woman was sent to hospital after a three-car crash involving a school bus in North Grenville, Ont. Wednesday morning.
-
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate again, signals pause in rate hikes
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate by 25 basis points, moving its policy rate to 4.5 per cent from 4.25 per cent. If projections hold steady, the central bank has signalled a pause at its current rate, while it assesses the full impact of its hikes on the economy.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Snowfall warning in effect for Waterloo region and Wellington County, up to 20 cm expected
A significant winter storm is bearing down on southern Ontario with a Texas low set to bring up to 20 cm of snow to areas including Waterloo region and southern Wellington County Wednesday.
-
AirTag trackers and travel: Cybersecurity expert weighs in
When Air Canada told Cambridge Ont.’s Nakita Rees her husband’s luggage was lost, she pushed back. She could see the bag was in a processing facility beside the Montreal airport -- thanks to the tracking device they had placed inside it.
-
Cambridge crash leaves pedestrian seriously injured, one driver charged
Three people, including a pedestrian, were taken to hospital from the scene of a three-vehicle crash in Cambridge on Tuesday evening.
Saskatoon
-
Hundreds of deer descended on a Sask. farmer's property. Then the coyotes came.
A Sask. farmer says his property has been overrun with hundreds of deer, bringing predators and disease with them, and is pleading to the provincial government for a long-term solution.
-
High turnover cost adds to Saskatoon low-income housing vacancy rate: Sask. Housing
The Saskatchewan Housing Corporation opened the doors to four units on Tuesday, giving both an indication of how many low-income housing units in Saskatoon are vacant as well as the work that goes into maintaining the spaces.
-
Cooking fire damages Saskatoon home
Unattended cooking resulted in a fire that caused $20,000 in damage to a basement suite, Saskatoon’s Fire Department (SFD) says.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario man 'devastated' after losing his home and nearly $500K to crypto scam
An Ontario man says he is 'devastated' after spending his entire life savings in an investment scam he got involved from a YouTube video he watched.
-
Sault woman accused of impaired driving on closed highway
Officers investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision on Highway 17 near Bruce Mines charged a woman who ignored the road closure, saying she was impaired.
-
Canadians told us why they changed jobs during COVID. Here's how their lives have changed since
In late 2021, CTVNews.ca asked Canadians to share their stories about how they changed jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. CTVNews.ca caught up with some of those people to see where they are now and ask whether the decision they made was the right one.
Winnipeg
-
Crown enters stay of proceedings against Manitoba doctor accused of sexual assault
The Crown has entered a stay of proceedings for some of the charges against a Manitoba doctor accused of sexual assault.
-
Manitoba to be hit by polar vortex this week
Manitoba will not be immune to a polar vortex coming to Canada later this week.
-
Stone mined only in Manitoba receives international heritage recognition
A stone that is in many buildings throughout the province and is found only in Manitoba, is now getting international attention.
Regina
-
Sask. woman in critical condition after 'rogue wave' incident on honeymoon in Mexico
A Saskatchewan woman is recovering in a hospital in Mexico during what was supposed to have been one of the happiest trips of her life.
-
Province approves $750K sale of Broad Street liquor store to Regina's foodbank
The Regina and District Food Bank may soon be the new owners of the vacant building that housed a liquor store on Broad Street.
-
Hundreds of deer descended on a Sask. farmer's property. Then the coyotes came.
A Sask. farmer says his property has been overrun with hundreds of deer, bringing predators and disease with them, and is pleading to the provincial government for a long-term solution.