Tyler Shandro's Law Society of Alberta conduct hearing underway

A three-day Law Society of Alberta hearing into allegations involving the province's justice minister is underway.

Tyler Shandro is facing three allegations of breaching the society's code of conduct for lawyers while he was Alberta's health minister nearly three years ago.

The first allegation Shandro is facing involves conduct "that brings the reputation of the profession into disrepute." It's alleged that Shandro attended a member of the public's home in March of 2020 and yelled at them.

At the time, Dr. Mukarram Zaidi said he was confronted by Shandro and his wife while at his home because of a Facebook post the doctor had made. The post in question drew attention to Shandro’s role as then-health minister and his wife’s career dealing in private health insurance.

The second citation alleges Shandro used his position as health minister to obtain personal cell phone numbers of two members of the public and contacted them after work hours.

The third allegation is that Shandro responded to an email addressed to his wife and threatened the message sender, saying he would refer then to the authorities if future emails weren't sent to Shandro's office email instead. The law society's citation alleges the conduct is deserving of a sanction.

A three-person panel is set to hear witness testimony during the virtual hearings over the course of three days this week.

The panel will need to decide whether Shandro's conduct as a lawyer is worthy of sanction under section 49 of the Legal Profession Act.

Shandro was Alberta's health minister from 2019 to September 2021, at which time he was shuffled out of his role and into the ministry of labour and immigration.

Shandro then became the minister of justice in February 2022.