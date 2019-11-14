CALGARY – Calgary Police Service members have stopped a U-Haul cube van and arrested the driver following multiple early morning collisions.

According to CPS officials, numerous reports of erratic driving emerged at approximately 4:30 a.m. The cube van was spotted travelling southbound in the northbound lanes of 52nd Street S.E., near Peigan Trail. Officers attempted to stop the cube van but their efforts were unsuccessful.

The U-Haul driver allegedly struck one CPS unit. The CPS TAC unit was involved in the pursuit.

Shortly after 6:40 a.m., police confirmed the cube van had been stopped at a location along 38th Avenue, near Centre Street North, and one man had been apprehended.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning.