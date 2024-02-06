U of L, BTDH begin phased health care project on Kainai Nation

LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -

The first stage of a collaborative multi-phased approach to enhance health and well-being on the Kainia Nation got underway on Tuesday.

“The name we chose was Sokkinakia'pi – it's about health, not just health and healing, but programming, partnership and practice models,” said Charles Weaselhead, co-chair for the Blood Tribe Department of Health (BTDH).

The new partnership between the University of Lethbridge and BTDH is hoping to improve the health care system in the Kainia Nation, with expanding services capacity and delivery.

“We know the addictions and mental health crisis has been facing us for many, many years based on the trauma our people have gone through, so in recognizing that, we want to continue to build a stronger tomorrow for our members,” said Derrick Fox, BTDH CEO.

In September 2022, both parties signed a memorandum of understanding to honour the health-related Calls to Action of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

“The first step would be to take a current look at the status of the health status of our community and our people,” Weaselhead explained. “So, we're going to do a quick needs assessment and identify some of those gaps and I’m going to take a look at some of the strengths that we can continue down the road.”

The project, co-led and co-managed by the BTDH and U of L, is being researched by the U of L’s faculty of health sciences and BTDH quality control.

The Kainai Health Services Plan sets out a vision of how and where the tribe will develop its land and community support based on data collection and recommendations from various stakeholders.

“Once we determine what needs to be done, I think we'll lay down the groundwork for the pathway to provide a better healthcare department with regards to programs and services,” Weaselhead said.

Along with improving the health-care system, officials hope the project will encourage Blood Tribe members to pursue post-secondary education.

“It starts to level the playing field for our youth as far as opportunities with school and training needs, huge career opportunities here in health,” Fox said.

The project will take place over the next five years, with the possibility of extending it.