UCP leadership candidates get an earful from Alberta Teachers' Association at Banff event
Wednesday, Alberta teachers had their say on the future of provincial education and they let the candidates hoping to become the next UCP leader know how they felt.
The grilled leadership candidates on their plans for education.
The candidates had some hits and misses, and by the end, skeptical teachers said its actions that will rebuild trust that's been lost between them and the United Conservatives.
That much was acknowledged by UCP leadership hopeful Todd Loewen, who said, "It sounds like maybe an understatement.
"The last time there was any real communication was February 2021," he added, "and that's too long."
From the widely-reviled K to six curriculum rewrite to pension fund changes, the list of grievances is long.
"They’ve failed public education," said Alberta Teachers Association president Jason Schilling. "They've failed students, they've failed teachers and they've failed the school communities.
"Teachers have not been consulted on curriculum. They've not been consulted on the pension deal that happened in 2019."
Along with promises of improved consultation and respect, there was also an acknowledgement from various candidates that school boards need more stable funding models.
"Funding must be relative to population growth, inflation (and) guided by enrollment," said Leela Aheer.
Brian Jean suggested "ideology" needed to be removed from the classroom, while also acknowledging problems with the new curriculum rollout.
"We can slow this down," Jean said, "and in September we can have a better curriculum and we have to re-evaluate it at this time, but folks the ATA should not be the enemy of the Government of Alberta."
By a show of hands, the crowd came mostly from school boards in traditionally conservative rural ridings, but nevertheless, at times hard feelings in the crowd rose to the surface.
Danielle Smith was heckled by the audience while attempting to criticize the province's math curriculum.
"Respect is a two way street guys," Smith said.
"That's what we've been asking for," said an audience member.
Smith and Jean are the front-runners in the race, with Travis Toews, who missed the event due to a scheduling conflict, also drawing significant support.
It's difficult to say how badly any of the candidates need teacher support to win.
"So the Conservatives sit back and go, well, we really don't need to worry about them (teachers)," said MRU political scientist Keith Brownsey.
"They (the teachers) may not like curriculum," he added, "but this is what our (political) base wants."
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Saskatoon mother accused of faking death says she 'was left with no choice'
A Saskatoon mother who stands accused of faking her own death, as well as her son's, and illegally entering the U.S. is defending her actions.
Well-known Brampton, Ont. real estate agent, media personality savagely attacked outside home
A well-known real estate agent and media personality in Brampton, Ont. was viciously attacked in broad daylight in his own driveway by three men, two of whom appeared to be wielding an axe and a machete.
Canadian army veteran charged with murder after mass shooting in Belize nightclub
A Canadian Armed Forces veteran has been charged with murder in connection to a mass shooting in Belize that left two people dead and eight others injured.
Dutch farmer protests and what's happening in Canada, explained
The ongoing protests in the Netherlands, by farmers opposed to their government’s plan to slash nitrogen oxide emissions by 50 per cent by 2030, have drawn attention to Canadian farmers’ concerns over an emissions reduction target set by the Canadian government. But the policies set out by the Dutch government and the Canadian government are fundamentally different, experts say.
Doctors call for action as growing number of Canadians dying from common food preservative
Doctors are among those calling for tighter regulation of sodium nitrite as a growing number of Canadians are dying after intentionally ingesting unsafe quantities of the common food preservative in its pure form.
Donald Trump 'took the Fifth.' What does it actually mean?
Former U.S. President Donald Trump showed up Wednesday for questioning under oath in New York's civil investigation into his business practices. But he quickly made clear he wouldn't be answering.
B.C. actress hit in the chest by bullet in L.A. shooting last month
A B.C. performer is recovering after taking a bullet to the chest in Los Angeles last month.
Two children at centre of Sask. Amber Alert found safe in South Dakota, suspect arrested
The Meade County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota said it has arrested the man wanted in connection with an Amber Alert in Saskatchewan.
Social media model arrested in Hawaii on murder charge
Law enforcement in Hawaii on Wednesday arrested social media model Courtney Clenney on a charge of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.
Edmonton
-
'Major red flags': Councillors hear from dozens of speakers as gondola decision looms
A proposal to build a gondola over Edmonton's river valley took centre stage at city hall Wednesday as councillors openly discussed the pros and cons of the project with dozens of stakeholders and members of the public.
-
'The system is collapsing': Alarm raised as 30 Alberta communities see health service reductions
As the Alberta government continues to acknowledge "real strain" in the province's hospitals, at least one rural doctor believes the situation is far worse than the UCP will admit.
-
Oilers superfan Ben Stelter dies
Ben Stelter has died. His father made the announcement on social media on Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
No obstacles for American 'vaccine tourists' snapping up B.C.'s scarce monkeypox doses
A growing number of Americans are travelling to British Columbia to get vaccinated against monkeypox in the face of scarce supplies on both sides of the border.
-
'Where's everyone going to go?' Tent removal continues in DTES as future housing for hundreds remains unclear
Sanitation workers with the City of Vancouver continued walking East Hastings Street Wednesday, urging people to store their items in city-provided containers and eventually remove their tents and structures from the sidewalks.
-
Who is the climate activist challenging David Eby for BC NDP leader?
Anjali Appadurai is a climate activist who is challenging David Eby for the BC NDP's top job. As a woman of colour, she knows that will come with challenges.
Atlantic
-
'Fall from grace': Former CEO of IWK Health Centre sentenced to 5 months in jail for fraud
The former CEO of the IWK Health Centre has been sentenced to five months in jail for using public money to pay for more than $45,000 worth of personal expenses.
-
Essential Newfoundland highway to stay open as out-of-control wildfires grow
Two out-of-control wildfires in central Newfoundland covered more than 200 square kilometres on Wednesday morning, and Environment Canada warned the flames could cover much of the island in smoke.
-
N.S. boosts cash reward for information in boy's shooting death to $250,000
Nova Scotia’s unsolved crimes program is offering its largest reward ever for information in the case of a little boy shot and killed in Dartmouth in December.
Vancouver Island
-
'Never seen them stuck on there': Transport truck lands on highway median in Campbell River, B.C.
A commercial truck driver escaped serious injuries after the rig he was driving ended up on top of a concrete barrier Wednesday morning in Campbell River, B.C.
-
'This was a bizarre incident': Man arrested after kayakers struck by log pushed off cliff near Nanaimo
Mounties say a pair of kayakers are lucky to have escaped serious injury after a man pushed a large log over a cliff and onto their boats in the waters off Nanaimo, B.C.
-
Canadian Forces Snowbirds grounded in wake of B.C. crash
The Royal Canadian Air Force has grounded the Snowbirds aerobatic team after one of the jets suffered a hard landing last week in northern British Columbia.
Toronto
-
Well-known Brampton, Ont. real estate agent, media personality savagely attacked outside home
A well-known real estate agent and media personality in Brampton, Ont. was viciously attacked in broad daylight in his own driveway by three men, two of whom appeared to be wielding an axe and a machete.
-
Hundreds of charges laid after Ontario police bust group accused of smuggling guns, fentanyl
A nearly ten-months long investigation by multiple Ontario police services has resulted in more than 400 criminal charges laid on a group of 22 individuals accused of smuggling guns and drugs over the Canadian-U.S. border.
-
'He epitomized cool': Gord Lewis' brother speaks on the Teenage Head guitarist's murder
Gord Lewis, one of the founding members of the Canadian punk rock band Teenage Head, was found dead inside his Hamilton apartment on Sunday. Now, his brother Brian is
Montreal
-
Religious minorities feel less safe, welcome in Quebec since Bill 21 was adopted: survey
A new study shows that religious minorities in Quebec, particularly women, feel less safe and less welcome in the social fabric of society since the adoption of the province's secularism law, commonly known as Bill 21.
-
Remains of Jesuit priest removed from Kahnawake church grounds
The remains of a priest who allegedly sexually abused Indigenous children in Quebec was exhumed Wednesday morning. Jesuit priest Father Leon Lajoie was buried on the grounds of the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Kahnawake in 1999.
-
Montreal public health investigating 3 cases of Legionnaires' Disease
Montreal public health officials are investigating three cases of Legionnaires' Disease, including one death.
Ottawa
-
Here's what Ottawa's mayoral candidates are saying about Ontario's 'strong mayor' legislation
CTV News Ottawa asked all 12 mayoral candidates their thoughts on the 'strong mayor' legislation put forward by the Ontario government, which would grant additional powers to the mayors of Ottawa and Toronto.
-
Ottawa woman missing for 42 years had been living outside Canada before her death
The disappearance of an Ottawa woman has been solved more than 40 years after she went missing. While she has since passed away, it's been revealed she's been living outside the country for decades.
-
What you need to know about the Queensway closure this weekend
Hwy. 417 will be closed between the Metcalfe and Carling/Kirkwood exits from 8 p.m. Thursday until Monday at 6 a.m.
Kitchener
-
Man pleads guilty to threatening prime minister during Cambridge campaign stop
A man has pleaded guilty to uttering a threat against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a campaign stop in Cambridge last year.
-
-
Local cadets train in skills camp in Guelph
Dozens of local cadets are putting their skills to the test in Guelph this week.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon mother accused of faking death says she 'was left with no choice'
A Saskatoon mother who stands accused of faking her own death, as well as her son's, and illegally entering the U.S. is defending her actions.
-
Former students of Saskatoon school allege sexual abuse in $25M legal claim
Former students are working to bring a class action lawsuit against the Saskatoon school where they allege they suffered physical and sexual abuse.
-
Two children at centre of Sask. Amber Alert found safe in South Dakota, suspect arrested
The Meade County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota said it has arrested the man wanted in connection with an Amber Alert in Saskatchewan.
Northern Ontario
-
Fringe North in the Sault back to an in-person event
Fringe North is returning to Sault Ste. Marie this summer. Last year’s festival was a virtual one due to COVID-19, but for Fringe North 2022, organizers are holding a hybrid festival with in-person and virtual performances.
-
Building confidence of Indigenous post-secondary learners
A program at Cambrian College is helping prepare Indigenous students as they consider post-secondary education.
-
Advocates issue a call to action as part of Prisoner's Justice Day
It was a moving moment outside the Sudbury Jail on Wednesday morning as advocates gathered to commemorate this year's Prisoner's Justice Day.
Winnipeg
-
Police make arrest in connection to River East weekend shooting
Winnipeg police arrested and charged a 34-year-old man in connection to a shooting on Bonner Avenue Sunday morning.
-
'They want to honour the music': Teenage Head continues tour after guitarist's death
Canadian punk rock band Teenage Head will continue their tour, including a stop in Winnipeg next week, after the death of guitarist Gord Lewis last weekend.
-
Employers looking to sweeten the deal for new employees amid labour shortage
Employers in Manitoba are looking to attract a younger generation to join the workforce amid an ongoing labour shortage.
Regina
-
Two children at centre of Sask. Amber Alert found safe in South Dakota, suspect arrested
The Meade County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota said it has arrested the man wanted in connection with an Amber Alert in Saskatchewan.
-
Regina police ask for help finding 3 children believed to be with non-custodial parent
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking for help in locating three missing young children, including an infant, who are believed to be with their mother who does not have custody of them
-
'Generational affordability crisis': NDP call for cost of living relief
The Saskatchewan NDP has been butting heads with the provincial government over the timing of cost of living relief.