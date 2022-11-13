UCP rejects Wellwood appeal to run for nomination in Livingstone-Macleod
The woman disqualified from running for the UCP nomination in a southern Alberta riding has lost her appeal of that decision from the party.
Nadine Wellwood, who was hoping to represent the UCP in Livingston-Macleod, was disqualified by the party due to a number of controversial social media posts where she compared vaccine passports to policies imposed by Adolph Hitler and the Nazis, and spread misinformation about COVID-19.
Her appeal was rejected by UCP party officials, prompting her Saturday statement.
"This decision is indeed very disappointing as it was truly my hope that under a new leader, the ‘old party politics would be abandoned," Wellwood said in the statement.
"The insurmountable issue it seems – was my call(s) for justice," she said. "At a time when Jason Kenney and his cabinet ministers were sending pastors to jail, I had called on these individuals to go to jail."
The party confirmed to CTV News that it had rejected Wellwood's appeal, and said she would not be running for the UCP.
NO REGRETS
Wellwood said she stood by her social media activity.
"I do not regret or apologize for these statements," she wrote. "I believe that everyone is equal under the law; and politicians in particular must be extremely cognizant of the power they are entrusted with. They must be held to the highest standards and held to account for the decisions they make. Instead, these individuals were rewarded with new cabinet positions and have yet to offer an apology for the thousands of lives they have destroyed.
I ask you, what is a fair and just punishment for the policy makers who sent innocent men and women, pastors to jail?"
PREFERRED CANDIDATES
When she was first rejected, Wellwood suggested it was motivated by a desire for party officials to place a candidate of their preference in different ridings around the province.
"The reasoning given for my disqualification, most are conjecture, or a matter of personal opinion based off of social media posts I had interacted with, as little as a 'like' or a retweet, in the past," said Wellwood in a statement issued earlier in the week.
"Similar disqualifications were conducted under the previous UCP leader, in ridings like Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre or Cardston-Siksika, to ensure a preferred candidate would be selected."
"Of course Ms. Wellwood is saying that's the reason she was disqualified, because of that dissonance," said Mount Royal University political scientist Lori Williams.
"We know a previous board in that constituency resigned in protest against the top-down leadership decisions that were being made in the riding."
REFLECTING FEELINGS OF RURAL CONSERVATIVES
Wellwood said the sentiments expressed in her social media reflected the feelings of conservatives in the riding, and that by rejecting her potential candidacy, the UCP were denying constituents the opportunity to have rural, conservative voices heard.
"The views shared in my tweets including the one(s) mentioned above are strongly held amongst conservatives in this riding and those voices have been denied their opportunity to have their concerns heard in legislature," she said. "People here wanted a strong, principled, and knowledgeable voice that was reflective of their own views, not a cherry-picked party approved candidate that will tow the party line.
"Sadly, rural ridings are and will continue to be overshadowed and undervalued; their votes taken for granted, and their money spent to gain favor in urban centers."
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Five Canadian cities named among world's best 100 for 2023
Five Canadian cities are among the world’s best, according to a ranking released this week analyzing factors that have shown positive correlations with attracting employment, investment and tourism. Here are the cities that made the list and why.
Ford tells Ontarians to 'wear a mask' ahead of top doctor’s expected recommendation
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is advising the public to 'wear a mask every time possible' a day before the province’s top doctor is set to recommend masking on Monday.
One injury confirmed in 'major explosion' that obliterated Regina home
Emergency services in Regina were on the scene of what they are calling a ‘major explosion’ on Sunday.
'Every option is on the table' as Canadians face higher variable-rate mortgage payments
Following a series of interest rate hikes, countless Canadians with variable-rate mortgages are seeing their monthly payments increase by hundreds of dollars. CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of families now struggling to make ends meet as a result.
Climate reshapes life for tenacious gannets on Quebec isle
On Quebec's Bonaventure Island, the ghosts of human habitation from years past and the birds that breed there now in extraordinary numbers tell the same story: of lives lived hard in a place of fairy-tale beauty.
Miami Beach hotel that hosted JFK, Beatles imploded
A once-luxurious Miami Beach hotel that hosted the Beatles and President John F. Kennedy during its 1960s heyday was imploded Sunday after falling into disrepair and abandonment in recent years.
Why ‘play pays’: CEO says fun in the workplace improves productivity
Allowing room for ‘play’ in a corporate setting may foster better engagement from employees and boost company productivity, says one CEO and author.
Elon Musk cuts Twitter's outsourced content moderators
Twitter's new owner Elon Musk is further gutting the teams that battle misinformation on the social media platform as outsourced moderators learned over the weekend they were out of a job.
How Canada has taken on more mortgage debt than any other G7 nation, explained in 5 charts
Borrowing is getting more expensive for those looking to take on a mortgage, but Canada may be facing more challenges than its G7 peers. A CTVNews.ca analysis looks at where we stand compared with other G7 nations when it comes to housing prices and indebtedness.
Edmonton
-
New patrol model moves more police to frontline, reduces front counter hours
A redistribution of resources within the Edmonton Police Service is taking effect Sunday, with the organization saying there will be more officers on the frontline.
-
Experts say low diesel supply means Canadians are 'going to pay'
Economists and petroleum watchers are warning even more massive diesel price jumps are on the way, and they'll impact everyone in Canada -- regardless of what you fuel up with.
-
Federal-provincial fight over health transfer percentage points is 'futile': Duclos
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says the provinces' focus on dollar amounts and health transfer percentages is 'a futile fight,' and Canada's premiers should instead focus on achieving results, such as recruiting and retaining healthcare professionals, and getting care to people.
Vancouver
-
Woman dead after 'police-involved shooting' in North Vancouver
A woman has died after "police fired shots" in North Vancouver Saturday evening, according to authorities.
-
Severed finger at wedding reception caused by guests behaving 'recklessly,' B.C. judge finds
A B.C. judge has dismissed a couple's bid to sue a wedding venue where one of the guests suffered a "severed finger" during the reception.
-
Senior shoved to ground, threatened with knife on Vancouver street, police say
Vancouver police are searching for a suspect who allegedly brandished a knife in the attempted robbery of a senior on a Strathcona street on Friday.
Atlantic
-
Some still without power, heat, financial assistance nearly two months post Fiona
Nearly two months after post-tropical storm Fiona left a trail of destruction across the region, some residents are growing frustrated as they are still waiting for financial assistance.
-
Striking teaching staff, Dalhousie University approve new contract
A new contract has been ratified between Dalhousie University and striking workers about three weeks after some teaching staff walked off the job calling for better wages.
-
Brief power outage in Spryfield, N.S., result of theft: Nova Scotia Power
A copper wire theft at a Nova Scotia Power substation was the root cause to a brief power outage in Spryfield, N.S. on Saturday.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria airport adds 2nd ride-hailing service
Travellers to and from Victoria International Airport now have another ride-hailing option to get to their destination.
-
Port Hardy Hospital emergency department closed until Monday morning
The emergency department at Port Hardy Hospital will be closed until 7 a.m. Monday, Island Health announced Saturday afternoon.
-
Town mourns death of former Comox Mayor Russ Arnott
Current Mayor Nicole Minions offered her condolences to Arnott's family and the town more broadly in a Facebook post Friday evening.
Toronto
-
Ford tells Ontarians to 'wear a mask' ahead of top doctor’s expected recommendation
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is advising the public to 'wear a mask every time possible' a day before the province’s top doctor is set to recommend masking on Monday.
-
Ontario gas tax cut to be extended for another year
Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced he is set to extend the province’s gas tax cut for another year.
-
Toronto is listed as one of the best cities in the world. This is why
Toronto has been recognized as one of the top 25 best cities across the globe to live and work in for 2023.
Montreal
-
Police made previous visit to Que. home where possible femicide occurred: neighbour
The Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que. residence where a man was arrested in connection with his wife's death had been visited by police in the past, a source told CTV News. Donna Callahan, 69, was discovered severely injured at her home in the Montérégie region on Saturday afternoon. She was rushed to hospital, but it was too late.
-
Search underway after car plunges into Lachine Canal; no occupants found
A search is underway Sunday evening for the occupants of a car that ended up in Montreal's Lachine Canal.
-
Jewish groups denounce upcoming Montreal show by rapper accused of antisemitism
A Jewish group is calling on a Montreal venue to cancel a performance by a French rapper whose music it describes as openly hateful and anti-Semitic.
Ottawa
-
'We're not going back to 2020': Eastern Ontario doc on mask recommendation
One of eastern Ontario’s top doctors says a coming mask recommendation from the province’s chief medical officer of health is one of the strongest moves outside of a mandate to help curb the spread of viruses in the community, but a mandate has not been ruled out completely.
-
Here's where Ottawa ranks on the list of the world's best cities
Ottawa is one of five Canadian cities to crack a new list of the top 100 cities in the world.
-
Cancer warning labels on alcohol would not reinvent wheel, Senator says
A Canadian Senator has introduced legislation that, if passed, would require warning labels on alcohol similar to those on cigarettes, cautioning consumers about a link with cancer.
Kitchener
-
'I can't eat another bite': Cambridge crêperie holds competitive eating challenge
The crepe cake is a tasty treat, but on Sunday, three diners didn’t have time to savour each bite as they competed in a crepe cake eating contest.
-
Three transported to hospital after crash involving GRT bus
Waterloo regional police said three people were transported to hospital Sunday afternoon after a crash involving an SUV and Grand River Transit (GRT) bus.
-
Waterloo businesses react to mask recommendation by Ontario’s top doctor
Ontario’s top doctor is expected to make an announcement Monday to urge the public to start masking again in public places in an effort to help overwhelmed children’s hospitals.
Saskatoon
-
Administration asks Saskatoon City Council for $25 million to buy downtown arena land
Saskatoon City Council will vote to formally approve the location for the new downtown arena on Wednesday.
-
One injury confirmed in 'major explosion' that obliterated Regina home
Emergency services in Regina were on the scene of what they are calling a ‘major explosion’ on Sunday.
-
RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigating early morning homicide on Waterhen Lake First Nation
Meadow Lake RCMP are looking for information from the public about a suspected homicide on Saturday in Waterhen Lake First Nation.
Northern Ontario
-
One of North Bay’s top doctors tells northerners to mask-up
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise as well as other respiratory infections, federal and provincial medical officials are encouraging people to masks up. The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit is recommending the same, when indoors in crowded places.
-
Gravenhurst grocer robbed twice, OPP seek help identifying shoplifters
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating sizable shoplifting incidents that occurred on two separate occasions at a grocery store in Gravenhurst.
-
Ontario gas tax cut to be extended for another year
Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced he is set to extend the province’s gas tax cut for another year.
Winnipeg
-
Blue Bombers advancing to third straight Grey Cup
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have punched their ticket to Regina for the 109th Grey Cup.
-
'Why should this sit there and collect dust?': Vintage jean store reopens after being closed for more than 30 years
Winnipeggers who like to buy vintage clothing have the perfect opportunity to add to their wardrobe as a local jean shop that was in operation between the late 70s and early 90s is now back in business.
-
Bombers' fans out in full force preparing for West Final
It might be a tad chilly outside, but that didn’t stop Bombers' fans from embracing the playoff football atmosphere before the CFL West Final at IG Field.
Regina
-
One injury confirmed in 'major explosion' that obliterated Regina home
Emergency services in Regina were on the scene of what they are calling a ‘major explosion’ on Sunday.
-
Police request public help in identifying suspects in east Regina robbery
Police are asking for the public’s help following the late night robbery of a business in east Regina.
-
What you need to know about the Grey Cup Festival
The festivities for the sold out 109th Grey Cup game in Regina are about to begin. Here is what you need to know about this week's Grey Cup Festival in the Queen City.