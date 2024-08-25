Ukrainian Calgarians celebrate 33rd anniversary of Ukrainian Independence Day

Hundreds of members of Calgary’s Ukrainian community enjoyed dancing, music and food as they celebrated Ukrainian Day.

All the events took place Saturday in Ukrainian Pioneers Park (Bridgeland Park) at 704 6th Street NE.

While the day has always been celebrated, it has taken on special meaning for many community members since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

It now also serves as a reminder of Ukraine's resilience and determination to maintain its sovereignty.

It’s also gives Ukrainians who came to Calgary after fleeing the war a sense of home.

“I think it's very important to have this for them, because it kind of brings home to them and helps them to reconnect to what they're missing back from Ukraine, you know, and help to reconnect together with other Ukrainians, what we all share, like Ukrainian history and culture and language,” said Ruslana Glamazga, one of the event organizers.

In 2021, there were an estimated 1,258,635 persons of full or partial Ukrainian origin residing in Canada, the majority being Canadian-born citizens; about 369,090 of those individual call Alberta home.

With files from CTV's Tyler Barrow