University of Calgary classmate reacts to news of Michael Spavor's release from Chinese prison

Former Calgarian Michael Spavor before he found himself imprisoned in China. One of Spavor's Calgary friends danced with joy in a California campsite Friday upon hearing the news that he was released from Chinese prison. Former Calgarian Michael Spavor before he found himself imprisoned in China. One of Spavor's Calgary friends danced with joy in a California campsite Friday upon hearing the news that he was released from Chinese prison.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

German election to set direction after 16 years under Merkel

Germany's closely fought election on Sunday will set the direction of the European Union's most populous country after 16 years under Angela Merkel, whose party is scrambling to avoid defeat by its center-left rivals after a rollercoaster campaign. The environmentalist Greens also are eyeing at least a share of power.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon