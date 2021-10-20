University of Calgary launches $10M Hopewell MIND Prize for mental health
Thanks to a $10 million philanthropic gift, the University of Calgary Hotchkiss Brain Institute is launching the Hopewell MIND Prize, offering up to $1 million a year over the next decade to fund "innovative, high-impact brain and mental health projects."
"It will fund research projects that are ‘ahead of the curve’ and at a critical crossroads where an injection of funding has the potential to transform the project into significant community impact," read a release.
MIND stands for Maximizing Innovation in Neuroscience Discovery and the gift came from Sanders Lee, a Calgary philanthropist and founder of the Hopewell Group of Companies.
“I've always been a supporter of the Hotchkiss Brain Institute, and Dr. David Park approached me with what he called a bold idea,” says Lee. “I think at the end of the day, I’m a risk taker, and I loved the idea.
"I want this research prize to be a catalyst for ground breaking discoveries in brain and mental health, and to help us expand our innovation ecosystem with breakthroughs that benefit humankind.”
Funding will be awarded to one individual each year and submissions will be judged by three top international neuroscientists, including Dr. Beth Stevens, associate professor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School; associate professor of Neurology, F.M. Kirby Neurobiology Center, Boston Children’s Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, along with Dr. Alon Chen, PhD, president of the Weizmann Institute of Science and head of the Max Planck Society in Munich, Germany, and Dr. Nelson Spruston, PhD, senior director of scientific programs at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute in Ashburn, Va.
The first prize will be awarded in fall 2022 and applications are being accepted now. Winning researchers must be members of the Hotchkiss Brain Institute when their prize is awarded. More information is available online.
“This prize will continue to put UCalgary at the cutting edge, allowing researchers to be creative, bold and transformational, said Park, director of the Hotchkiss Brain Institute. "And this will attract the best and brightest to Calgary, to UCalgary and to Alberta.”
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Conservatives say they're against decision to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for MPs
The federal Conservatives—the only caucus yet to confirm how many of its MPs remain unvaccinated—have come out in opposition to the new mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy announced by the House of Commons. The decision taken by a cross-party committee of MPs that means that as of Nov. 22, anyone entering the House of Commons precinct will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
A new Delta descendant is rising in the U.K. Here's what to know
British and international authorities are closely monitoring a subtype of the Delta variant that is causing a growing number of infections in the United Kingdom.
Human remains, items belonging to Brian Laundrie found in Florida park, FBI says
What appears to be human remains and items belonging to Brian Laundrie, including a backpack, have been found in a nature reserve in North Port, Florida, according to FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael McPherson.
Health Canada reports increase in calls to poison control centres over ivermectin usage
Health Canada is reminding Canadians that ivermectin should not be used to treat or prevent COVID-19, after poison control centres saw an increase in reports about the anti-parasitic drug over the summer months.
Doug Ford says Ontario opposition playing politics over his 'bang on' comments about immigrants
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he believes opposition parties are playing politics over his comments on immigrants and said he's been told his remarks were 'bang on.'
Far-right extremists in Ukrainian military bragged about Canadian training, report says
A report exploring far-right extremism in Ukraine’s military found that neo-Nazis and supporters of far-right groups in the ranks bragged about receiving training from Canada and other NATO nations.
Charges unlikely for riders who didn't intervene in Philadelphia train rape
Prosecutors pursuing the case against a man accused of raping a woman on a commuter train last week don't anticipate charging fellow passengers for not intervening, a spokesperson for the suburban Philadelphia district attorney said.
Abandoned animals found dead, in critical condition on southern Ontario farm: police
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after multiple animals, including calves and piglets, were found abandoned on a farm in Haldimand County in southern Ontario.
Pornhub owner settles lawsuit with 50 women, including four Canadians
Pornhub owner MindGeek has settled a U.S. lawsuit involving 50 women, including four Canadians, who had alleged they were duped into a massive sex-trafficking operation.
Edmonton
-
'He just bust in': Fear, anger in Montrose after 89-year-old woman sexually assaulted
Police are searching for a suspect after an elderly woman was sexually assaulted in her home Monday, and neighbours are hoping an arrest is made quickly.
-
At least 92 per cent of Alberta healthcare workers vaccinated, 61 employees quit
While the vast majority of Alberta Health Services employees have complied with vaccination rules – 61 out of more than 100,000 decided they’d rather quit than get vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Shooting homicide victim identified as 24-year-old
Police have identified a man shot near Whyte Avenue earlier this month and ruled his death a homicide.
Vancouver
-
B.C. Children's Hospital ER seeing increase in number of patients with respiratory viruses
An 'unusually high' number of patients with respiratory viruses have been showing up over the past month at the emergency department at B.C. Children's Hospital.
-
Deadly COVID-19 outbreak reported at B.C. hospital in region managing surge in cases
Another hospital in B.C.'s north has declared a COVID-19 outbreak and in this case, it's become deadly.
-
Suspects believed to have used weapons, may be tied to more car-parts thefts: Vancouver police
Police believe the suspects charged with one count each of theft are linked to several more similar crimes in Vancouver.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Victoria police officer assaulted, suffers concussion during arrest: VicPD
Police in Victoria say one of their officers was sent to hospital with a concussion Wednesday after he was assaulted during an arrest.
-
Saanich police warn of cryptocurrency scams after victims lose $1.4M
Police are warning residents to be wary of cryptocurrency scams, as recent cases have already led to a combined loss of more than $1 million in Saanich, B.C.
-
'Bomb cyclone' brings severe wind warnings to Vancouver Island
Wind warnings have been issued for Vancouver Island as the remnants of Typhoon Namtheun barrel down on the region.
Atlantic
-
N.S. to maintain rent cap, create 1,100 more affordable housing units
The Nova Scotia Government has unveiled what it is calling a comprehensive masterplan to address the ongoing housing crisis in the province, including maintaining the two per cent rent increase cap while it creates more affordable housing.
-
Five more deaths, 69 new cases reported in New Brunswick
Five more people have died as a result of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, public health confirmed Wednesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related fatalities to 99.
-
Letter shows minister wanted commanding officer of New Brunswick RCMP replaced
The commanding officer of the RCMP in New Brunswick will be replaced at the end of the month, and now a letter has surfaced that suggests provincial Attorney General Hugh Flemming forced him out of the job.
Toronto
-
Ontario Liberals denounce Liberal MPP who asked for exemptions for unvaccinated health-care workers
Ontario’s Liberal Party is distancing itself from one of its own MPPs after he privately asked the provincial government to help a health-care worker remain on the job while unvaccinated.
-
Doug Ford says Ontario opposition playing politics over his 'bang on' comments about immigrants
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he believes opposition parties are playing politics over his comments on immigrants and said he's been told his remarks were 'bang on.'
-
Ontario driver pulled over and charged for using 'homemade licence plate'
An Ontario driver using a homemade licence plate has been pulled over and charged police.
Ottawa
-
NEW
NEW | 'I got my credit card ready': Councillor offers to buy used buses for OC Transpo
During Wednesday's transit commission meeting, Coun. Catherine McKenney noted Metro St. Louis is selling 13 articulated buses through the Public Surplus website.
-
Improperly torqued bolts caused Ottawa LRT derailment
Improperly torqued bolts caused the derailment that has shut Ottawa’s LRT system down for more than a month, the city’s transit commission heard Wednesday.
-
Kingston, Ont. police looking for leads in double homicide on chaotic weekend
Kingston police are asking for tips from the public as they investigate what is now a double homicide on a chaotic weekend in the city.
Montreal
-
'Everyone knows' the suspect in Monday's fatal stabbing, so why no arrests, Montreal teens ask
Teens in Cote-des-Neiges say police are taking too long to arrest those responsible for fatally stabbing 16-year-old Jannai Dopwell-Bailey on Monday. Witnesses aside, the same group has been linked to several stabbings this year, said locals.
-
Woman, 24, dies after stabbing in Plateau; 36-year-old man charged with murder
A 24-year-old woman in Montreal has been killed in another alleged femicide in Quebec. Her 36-year-old former roommate has been charged with premeditated murder in the attack.
-
'No minority in Canada is better served than English-speaking Quebecers': Legault
Quebec Premier Francois Legault came under fire this week for claiming “no minority in Canada is better served than English-speaking Quebecers” during his Tuesday inaugural speech.
Kitchener
-
71 year-old woman airlifted to hospital after Wilmot Township crash
A 71 year-old woman was airlifted to hospital after a crash in Wilmot Township on Wednesday.
-
Waterloo Region logs 14 new COVID-19 cases; active infections, hospitalizations dip
Health officials in Waterloo Region reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as hospitalizations and active infections continue to decline.
-
Abandoned animals found dead, in critical condition on southern Ontario farm: police
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after multiple animals, including calves and piglets, were found abandoned on a farm in Haldimand County in southern Ontario.
Northern Ontario
-
Two victims from southern Ont. identified in double fatal crash on Hwy. 144
Police have identified the two victims of the fiery fatal crash near Marina Road on Highway 144 in Greater Sudbury earlier this month.
-
Court documents detail standoff between Laurentian, auditor general, over insolvency audit
A dispute between Laurentian University and the Auditor General's office boiled over last summer, with AG staff refusing to leave the university until they gained access to all the documents they were seeking.
-
Police in Kirkland Lake say suspect used wallet stolen in 2016 to obtain new credit cards
In a reminder of the dangers of identity theft, Ontario Provincial Police in Kirkland Lake say a suspect who stole a wallet in 2016 used the ID to obtain new credit cards.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba's top doctor clarifies mask rules in wake of politicians' maskless photos
Manitoba's top doctor is clarifying some rules about wearing masks in public places.
-
'It’s a mother’s worst nightmare': fatal ATV crash prompts helmet drive for First Nations communities
A fatal ATV crash is the driving force behind a Manitoba woman’s goal to collect 1000 helmets to promote the safe use of the vehicles in First Nations communities.
-
Have you seen this man? Winnipeg police searching for North End shooting suspect
Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect they believe was involved in the shooting of a man in Winnipeg’s North End.
Regina
-
Sask. and Ont. officials disagreeing over number of ICU patient transfers
Saskatchewan’s Provincial Emergency Operations Centre said there are no plans to transfer more than six patients to Ontario as of Wednesday morning – contradicting information provided by health officials in Ontario.
-
Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer cries as he presents COVID-19 modelling
Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer broke down in tears today as he made a presentation during a teleconference on COVID-19 modelling in the province.
-
Sask. reports 5 COVID-19-related deaths, 246 new cases
Saskatchewan reported five more residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19 and 246 new cases of the virus.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer cries as he presents COVID-19 modelling
Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer broke down in tears today as he made a presentation during a teleconference on COVID-19 modelling in the province.
-
Sask. reports 5 COVID-19-related deaths, 246 new cases
Saskatchewan reported five more residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19 and 246 new cases of the virus.
-
'I shot her': Video played in trial shows Greg Fertuck acting out wife’s killing using cane as rifle
In a secretly recorded video, Greg Fertuck told an undercover officer he shot his wife twice, rolled her in a tarp and dumped her body in a rural area.