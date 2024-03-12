University of Lethbridge awarded $500K to expand student wellness program

A recreation program designed to support connection, play and physical activity among students at the University of Lethbridge has received a sizable investment.

The Embark Student Foundation, a Canadian education savings and planning company, awarded the institution's Refresh, Energize, Connect (REC) Room program $500,000 for its role in providing a positive impact on student experiences.

The school was among seven grant recipients this year, which will see $2.7 million handed out over the next five years.

"The Embark Student Foundation Major Grant Program marks our commitment to making the path to and through post-secondary school easier for all Canadians," said Andrew Lo, president and CEO of Embark, in a news release.

"By supporting these innovative programs, we hope to enrich the lives of students and give them the skills they need to thrive both today and in the future."

The grant is "very encouraging" to see, says the U of L.

"This funding creates the opportunity for us to enhance and expand this program through the addition of more indoor REC Room spaces, the construction of new outdoor spaces and the development of related programming," said the school's vice-provost Kathleen Massey.

The U of L created the REC Room in 2022 after recognizing the challenges of social isolation and disconnection among its students.

They are equipped with a multitude of activities such as puzzles, a giant chess board, virtual reality games, digital games, art hives/murals, Indigenous games, ping pong tables and giant Jenga games.

"We currently have three indoor locations across campus, and they are full of activity pretty much any time of day," said Mark Slomp, executive director of the U of L's Student Services.

"Research has shown us that when students have connections with one another and engage in exercise and activities and have outlets to laugh and play, it sets them up for success in all the other areas of their academic experience."

The other grant recipients include Concordia University, Niagara College, Northern Alberta Institute of Technology, Toronto Metropolitan University, University of Toronto and Vancouver Island University.

More about Embark and its grant program can be found online.