CALGARY -- Welcome to Stage 3! Or how to make up for 16 months of nothing but Netflix and chill in 48 frenetic hours.

There’s lots happening around the city over the next two days. Here are a few of the options you can spend your time and that pandemic party fund on this weekend.

FAMILY-FRIENDLY EVENTS

Are you a parent looking to distract your kids? Great, take them to Calaway Park. It's open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until July 4. Reservations to enter the park are no longer required: guests can now show up at the gate and get in. Masks are no longer required, but guests can always wear one if they choose to. Information on all the latest health updates can be found here.

The School of Rock is hosting a free block party and concert on Sunday, guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chair. The block party will be held at the School of Rock located in West Springs.

If staying cool is more your thing, several public pools are open in Calgary. Including the Bowness wading pool and the newly reopened Century Gardens downtown which includes both splash pads and spray stations.

YYSeek is starting this Sunday, July 4 at 10 a.m. This event is a COVID-safe scavenger hunt around downtown that will last a full week. Half the proceeds will go to the Calgary Food Bank. Register for the scavenger hunt here.

Cool off by heading inside Telus Spark and explore the world of science and their new exhibits and features. Including a new café and the Summer at Spark experiences which feature One Day on Venus and much more. More information on Telus Spark can be found here.

Hungry? Calgary’s International Jerk Festival celebrates Jamaican cuisines this weekend starting Saturday at noon.

Still hungry? Wing Fest is the event to be at for chicken wing lovers, starts Saturday at 6 p.m.

Studio Bell reopens and adds exhibits for in-person guests, open Friday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For family-friendly outdoor adventures, Heritage Park never disappoints. Heritage Park is offering tea on the verandah if people missed the first round on July 1. More information on the tea event can be found here.

The park is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. everyday. Health updates and ticket information can be found here.

The Calgary Zoo has been getting a lot of attention this summer for “Dinosaurs: Awakened”, its new exhibition which is open until the end of October. Find more information on that here.

ADULT EVENTS

Looking for a night out? Some bars and restaurants have opened back up – asking people to slide back out on the dance floors. Greta Bar, National, and Craft Beer Market are open along 10th Ave. for local drinks and fun games to play with friends and to see people again.

In Inglewood you can go to the Blues Can, the Hose and Hound or Deane House for live music, good food and a more mature vibe.

Feel like laughing? Catch the masterfully funny, Matt Foster, live at the Comedy Cave all weekend long,

Also live this weekend is the hilarious Henry Sir performing at the Laugh Shop at Hotel Blackfoot,

Want to catch some live music? ‘Pink 4reud – Pink Floyd Tribute’ will be performing Pink Floyd cover songs on 8th Ave., Saturday July 3 at 8 p.m. Tickets can be found here.

This weekend at the Telus Sparks Drive-In screen, there will be a concert featuring Brokentoys and Jersey Boulevard on Sunday, starting at 7 p.m. Tickets, all upcoming drive-in movies, and other events happening at Telus Spark can be found here.

