Vast majority of City of Lethbridge employees fully immunized against COVID-19

Lethbridge's mandatory vaccination policy went into effect of November 15th, and city officials said they're happy to announce that the overwhelming majority of employees are now protected against COVID-19. Lethbridge's mandatory vaccination policy went into effect of November 15th, and city officials said they're happy to announce that the overwhelming majority of employees are now protected against COVID-19.

Calgary Top Stories