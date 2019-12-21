CALGARY -- A group of holiday helpers are delivering some Christmas cheer to some veterans in need this weekend.

The Veterans Association Food Bank has been collecting food and essential items to include in hampers destined for former members of the Canadian Armed Forces each month leading up to December.

The group says its most recent call to action from Calgarians has paid off and there are plenty of donations to distribute.

"Our program is successful because of the support we have received from the community and the hundreds of volunteers that make our program a success," said operations manager Marie Blackburn in a release.

She says 150 hampers have been packed and are ready for volunteers to hand out.

Volunteers will be gathering at the Food Bank, located in Bay 12 at 820 28 Street N.E., Saturday morning for the plan to deliver the donations.

"It has been very emotionally overwhelming and heartfelt," said Mike Nelson, a veteran. "The Christmas hampers are so important in ensuring our veterans have a merry Christmas."