Veterans Food Bank Association holds secret furniture sale

The Calgary Veterans Food Bank Association is holding a secret furniture sale over the next couple of days.

"We have an over abundance of furniture in our sorting bay," the group said in a release issued Friday.

As a result, a number of items are available for either a donation or the marked price. To see what's available, drop by Bay 12 at the Veterans Association Thrift Store between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday or Friday. It's located at 640 28 Street N.E. #1.

Proceeds from the secret furniture sale go to the Veterans Food Bank.