Veterinary volunteers provide free care for low-income Calgarians

A group of veterinarians working with a local charity are making sure some low-income Calgarians have the care they need for their pets.

Parachutes for Pets is hosting a free vaccine clinic at the Bridgeland Veterinary Clinic all day on Sunday.

The event also provides deworming, nail trims and ear treatment for up to 50 pets.

The organization, which helps connect low-income families with accessible options for the health and welfare of their pets, says the COVID-19 pandemic has led to many Canadians seeking companionship through pets.

Unfortunately, some did not fully realize the costs associated with pet ownership and the strain this would put on veterinarians.

That's why events like the clinic in Bridgeland is so important, the group says.

"Veterinary suppliers have also stepped up in a big way, providing donated dewormer, ear treatment, swag and vaccines," Parachutes for Pets wrote in a release.

You can learn more about the organization on its website.