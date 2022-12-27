Victim in deadly Forest Lawn shooting on Christmas morning identified

Calgary police have named the man fatally shot in Forest Lawn on Christmas morning, and confirmed he is the city's 26th homicide victim of the year.

Officers were called to the 2600 block of 36 Street S.E. around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25.

Samuel Welday Haile, 24, of Calgary was found shot and taken to hospital by EMS, where he later died.

An autopsy was conducted on Tuesday.

Police say investigators are currently trying to figure out why Haile was killed and that at this point, it is unknown if the shooting was targeted.

In the meantime, anyone with information about the incident is being asked to get in touch.

The Calgary Police Service can be reached at 403-266-1234.

Crime Stoppers can be reached at 1-800-222-4477, calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.