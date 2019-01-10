A woman who was injured after she was pushed in front of a CTrain from an LRT platform last November is recovering from her injuries and is speaking out about the incident.

Rozalia Meichl, 64, was waiting on the east side of the Victoria Park/Stampede CTrain platform on November 8th, 2018 when another woman allegedly pushed her from behind onto the tracks.

The train was able to stop in time but Meichl sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital in life threatening condition.

Stephanie Favel, 35, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and breach of probation following the incident.

In December, Favel was ordered to undergo a 30-day psychiatric assessment and was deemed fit to stand trial.

Meichl was left paralyzed from the fall and is expected to spend the rest of her life in a wheelchair.

On Thursday, Favel made an appearance in court and Meichl spoke to CTV News Calgary from Foothills Hospital where she is still receiving care.

Meichl has spent a great deal of time in physiotherapy and has managed to keep a positive attitude and smile on her face during treatment.

“Physio is going super. I’m learning to dress myself and I have recreational therapy. I go on outings and I learn how to exist in my new way of life,” she said. “I think I made big leaps and bounds from when I got brought in here.”

Meichl says she also got engaged in December after her partner thought he lost her.

“But he didn’t. This ring makes me strong. He says we gotta fight and I did.”

She says she is being supported by her fiance, family and the community and feels positive.

“kd Lang called me,” said Meichl. “She just says, I’m really impressed with the way, you’re strength, the way you’re handling this and everything else. I was surprised.”

“Well wishes from all over the place, throughout North America, that are inspired by her mindset and positivity,” said, Allan Hein, Meichl’s son.

Meichl says she hopes Favel gets the help she needs.

“What I want for her is to get the help she needs, that’s what I really want. And if it takes her going to jail for a few years to think about all that’s happened, so be it”

The case has been set over to next week.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help Meichl with expenses for rehabilitation and long-term care.

The goal is to raise $100,000 and so far almost $47,000 has been collected.

