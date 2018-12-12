Following a 30-day psychiatric assessment, Stephanie Favel has been deemed fit to stand trial on a charge of attempted murder.

Favel was charged in connection with a suspected unprovoked attack on a 64-year-old woman at the Victoria Park/Stampede LRT station on November 8. The 35-year-old is accused of pushing Rozalia Meichl onto the LRT tracks ahead of an approaching train. The driver was able to stop the CTrain before it collided with the injured grandmother.

Favel was arrested on scene and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and breach of probation.

Members of Meichl’s family were in court on Wednesday to hear the judge’s ruling given the result of Favel’s psychiatric assessment.

Meichl was left paralyzed from the fall and remains in hospital. She is expect to spend the remainder of her life in a wheelchair.