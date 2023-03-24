Violent Calgary road rage: New photos released, persons of interest sought

Calgary police have released photos of a man and vehicle believed to be involved in a case of road rage last month that left the victim with substantial injuries.

The incident happened on Monday, Feb. 20 as the victim left the Deerfoot City parking lot in his black 2010 Mazda 3 hatchback at around 5:45 p.m.

He was stopped on northbound Ninth Street N.E. waiting to turn left onto 64th Avenue N.E., and honked his horn when the white Nissan Rogue in front of him failed to drive forward when the light turned green.

After they turned, the driver of the Nissan followed the victim, gesturing at him to pull over.

He eventually did so, pulling into the Save-On-Foods parking lot, located at 40 Hunterhorn Drive. N.E.

Police say the victim was assaulted after exiting his vehicle, leaving him with "significant" injuries to his legs, head and face.

The victim got back into his vehicle and drove away, but the suspect followed him, travelling south on Deerfoot Trail and heading into Inglewood.

The victim crashed in the area of Ninth Avenue and Sixth Street S.E., at which time a CP Rail officer came to help and called 911.

Police initially appealed to the public for information on the attack in late February, but have since released new photos in hopes of identifying those involved.

"The driver of a white Nissan Rogue, believed to be a 2018-2022 model, and a passenger, are persons of interest in this case," police said in a news release.



Anyone with information about the vehicle, driver or passenger is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.