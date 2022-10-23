Walk for Wenjack helps Calgarians support reconciliation with action

Dozens of Calgarians gathered for a Walk for Wenjack on Sunday to raise awareness and funds to support reconciliation.

Accenture Canada hosted the event in partnership with the Downie and Wenjack Fund, founded by Gord Downie of the Tragically Hip.

Keith Burns, an organizer and technology consultant with Accenture, explained how the first walk in 2016 started outside Jeffrey Indian Residential School and followed the path of Chanie Wenjack, a 12-year-old boy who was trying to rejoin their family but never made it home.

This weekend's walk honoured that legacy by learning about the legacy of residential schools and fundraising to help support reconciliation efforts, Burns said.

"We are doing a walk right now to help reconciliation and the journey towards bridging the gap of Canada's history," he added.

The group had raised more than $27,000 to benefit the Downie Wenjack fund. Around 80 people were expected to attend a smudge ceremony and drum circle, then a reflective walk along the Bow River pathway.

"Having events like this allows us to listen, learn from those who actually experienced it and really reflect on what our ancestors and previous governments have done," Burns said.

"It allows us to be more inclusive as a society and work towards something where we are all in this together."