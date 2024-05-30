Wanru Kemp named 2024 artist in residence by Town of Okotoks and public library

Wanru Kemp was named the Sheep River Artist in Residence by the Town of Okotoks and Okotoks Public Library earlier this week.

Over the course of her residency, Kemp will develop a series of artworks reflecting the landscape of the Okotoks area.

She was born on the north coast of China and lived five years in Thailand before settling in Canada. She studied photography in school but was trained as a painter by her dad when she was a young girl.

“Painting for me acts as a vessel for treasured imagination, memories and emotions tied to the natural world,” Kemp writes in her biography on her website.

“Wanru's proposal piqued the interest of the selection committee,” said Neil Bantleman, vice-president of the Okotoks Arts Council, in a media release. “Her work beautifully intertwines cultural heritage with ecological awareness, creating a narrative that not only honours the past but also aims to inspire a sustainable future.”

Photo from left to right: Culture and Heritage Team Lead Allan Boss, Okotoks Councillor Rachel Swendseid, 2024 Artist Wanru Kemp, 2023 Artist Tanya Zakarow (Photo: Courtesy Town of Okotoks)

The artist in residence program was created to inspire established or emerging artists.

“I am truly honoured to be the newest Sheep River Artist in Residence," said Kemp, in a media release. "As a local artist, this opportunity is not only a personal achievement, but an invaluable chance for me to engage deeply with our community.

“I look forward to sharing my artistic reflections on the landscape and cultural vibrancy of this region with all of you," she added.

To learn more about the program, visit okotoks.ca/artist-in-residence