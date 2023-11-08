War medals discovered at Calgary thrift store keep local soldier’s memory alive

An unexpected item found in a collection of donations given to a Calgary thrift store is keeping alive the memory of an Alberta war veteran.

The Goodwill location on Macleod Trail S.W. found several military service medals from the First World War, the Second World War and the Korean War in a donation bin nearly two weeks ago.

Among the items were service medals from Drumheller-born soldier Berkeley Albert James Franklin, fondly remembered by the nickname ‘Bark’ or ‘Badge’ by close friends.

Franklin joined the 2nd Battalion PPCLI (Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry) in 1945 and retired as a chief warrant officer in 1970.

On Wednesday, the medals will be donated to Calgary’s The Military Museums where they will be housed in the PPCLI Regimental Museum and Archives.