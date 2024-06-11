CALGARY
    Warm and windy as we work through the week

    We certainly had an active Tuesday in southern Alberta.

    It should be a lot quieter on Wednesday, but it will still be a little gusty in Calgary:

    The wind will be stronger from Crowsnest Pass to Pincher Creek to Lethbridge and Medicine Hat areas, with gusts approaching 60 to 70 km/h on Wednesday.

    The longer-range forecast shows YYC will be in the lower 20s for the next three days.

    Wednesday and Friday will be gusty.

    As for Father's Day weekend, it looks like it will resemble last weekend.

    It will be cool and windy with showers.

    At this point, our best chance of sunshine on the weekend in Calgary will be Saturday morning, up until 1 p.m.

    I will keep you posted as we get closer.

