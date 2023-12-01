Warm, dry weather in southern Alberta this fall sparks concern for some farmers

Already, southern Alberta has seen far less snow than usual this fall, and forecasts calling for a dry and mild winter have some farmers concerned.

Precipitation was also well below average in November with just three millilitres recorded, roughly 85 per cent less than the average of 18 millilitres.

The average temperature in Lethbridge in November was 9.3 C, well above the seasonal average, which typically sits between 1 C and 3 C.

Part of the reason it's been so much warmer is El Niño, a warming of a portion of the Pacific Ocean, which often leads to warmer and dryer winters in North America.

The warm fall weather has forced some ski resorts in British Columbia to push back their openings.

Castle Mountain Resort, approximately 125 kilometres southwest of Lethbridge, was set to open on Dec. 1, but has seen below-average snowfall.

"If you compare and contrast it to last season at the same time, there is no comparison," said Cole Fawcett, sales and marketing manager for Castle Mountain. "We were so far above average early season last year."

The warmer and dryer conditions are expected through December, January and February, according to Alysa Pederson, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada.

It's something that worries some farmers.

"It's about as bad as it gets," said Stephen Vandervalk, who farms outside of Fort McLeod. "As far as what could've happened in the winter and what we need, this is basically the exact opposite. The ground is still not frozen, the ground can dry out."

Stefan Kienzle, a professor of geography and environment at the University of Lethbridge, says it's concerning as it means residents living in southern Alberta could see more water restrictions next summer.