Warm start to October in Calgary

I stand by yesterday's article – we still run a chance of a high temperature in the record books.

Otherwise, this forecast is looking to be somewhat bland. We're remaining in this ridge of high pressure for a few days, yet, and into the first week of October, even, our temperatures look to stay above the margins. Watch the CTV Calgary News at Five and Six for an updated look at our temperature trend for September (spoiler alert: it's exactly what you think it is…. again).

The hiccup to the ridge comes in the form of an embedded low, gulping up air off the Gulf of Alaska. This represents a two-day dip – it's tough to call it more than a ‘dip’, given the margins our temperatures fall to. The attached chance of showers won't water the lawn, much, though it may be responsible for that lovely smell of petrichor, given the sharp lack of precipitation we've had of late.

Enjoy the days ahead!

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Tuesday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 28 C

Evening: clear, low 12 C

Wednesday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 29 C

Evening: some cloud, low 13 C

Thursday

Mainly cloudy, chance of showers

Daytime high: 20 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low 11 C

Friday

Partly cloudy, chance of showers

Daytime high: 19 C

Evening: partly cloudy, low 9 C

Saturday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 20 C

Evening: a few clouds, low 7 C

Your pic of the day was sent by Mary in Foothills County of a gorgeous sunset!

Sunset in Foothills County captured by viewer Mary.

