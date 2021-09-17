Warm, westerly wind in Calgary through to Saturday

CALGARY -

Our forecast conditions will be elevated by wind today, tonight, and tomorrow. Our upper-air will elevate across the Rockies through that timeframe, producing wind gusts that will alternate between westerly, southerly, and everything in between. We can expect 40 to 50 km/h gusts at times, including overnight. Above-seasonal highs and lows will persist through this timeframe, but they won't last long.

We'll waver free of this setup late Saturday, plunging back beneath an upper low through to Monday. Then, as the season dictates, we'll return above normal through the mid-point of next week. These fluctuations will continue beyond the five-day, with only two to three days' worth of any given condition at this time of year.

Expect our overnight low temperatures to receive a little boost over the next pair of days, keeping the majority of frost advisories at bay for a time. We may see a few return on the transition from Saturday evening to Sunday morning, but nothing so widespread as yesterday's:

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:

Today:

Partly cloudy, wind SW up to 40 km/h

Daytime high: 18 C

Evening: some cloud, wind S 30-50 km/h, low 7 C

Saturday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 21 C

Evening: some cloud, low 7 C

Sunday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 16 C

Evening: some cloud, low 4 C

Monday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 15 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 3 C

Tuesday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 20 C

Evening: some cloud, low 7 C

