Warning about suspicious activity in Cochrane

    Residents in Cochrane are being told to be wary of any suspicious activity, especially those who live in the Sunset neighbourhood.

    On Wednesday morning at 1 a.m. Cochrane RCMP say they responded to a break and enter in progress in that community.

    Members say homeowners scared the suspect, who then left the scene.

    The suspect is described as being about 16 years old, with light brown skin and brown curly hair, wearing a black hoodie and white running shoes.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 403-851-8000, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
     

