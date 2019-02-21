A man who was found suffering from a gunshot wound on a northeast street last week has been released from hospital and police have issued a number of warrants for a suspect in connection to the incident.

Last Thursday, emergency crews were called to the 1400 block of Renfrew Drive N.E. at about 1:00 a.m. for reports that a man had been shot.

A man in his 30s was transported to hospital in serious, non-life threatening condition and has since been released.

Police say the victim was targeted and that the suspect fled the area before officers arrived.

Justin David Fogg, 25, is wanted on 18 warrants including:

Aggravated assault

Possession of a firearm obtained by crime

Use of a firearm during the commission of an offence

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Knowing possession of an unlicensed weapon

Pointing a firearm

Discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition obtained by crime

Possession of a restricted/prohibited firearm with ammunition

Six counts of a possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order

Three counts of failing to comply with a court order

Fogg is described as:

163 cm or 5’4” tall

73 Kg or 160 pounds

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Has a number of tattoos; three dots under his right eye, ‘902’ by his left ear, ‘FAMILY’ on his neck, ‘ACAB’ on his left hand, ‘ACAG’ on his right hand, ‘COAST’ on his left wrist and ‘EAST’ on his right wrist

Police say Fogg may also be known as ‘Point Five’, ‘Heatbag’ or ‘The Biebs’.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers through either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org