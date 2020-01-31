Warrants issued for suspect in armed robbery outside Cowboys Casino
Warrants have been issued for Jonah Coy, 22, in connection with an armed robbery outside Cowboys Casino (CPS)
CALGARY -- Calgary Police Service investigators have identified and are attempting to find the final suspect in connection with a summer robbery in a parked vehicle outside of Cowboys Casino.
Warrants have been issued for the arrest of 22-year-old Jonah Coy after tips from the public helped police identify the man who was allegedly involved in the robbery where a man was threatened with a gun.
In the early-morning hours of July 14, 2019, a patron of Cowboys Casino was speaking with three people who convinced him to step outside and join them in one of their vehicles. While in the vehicle, the man was allegedly robbed at gunpoint of his bank cards.
Following the robbery, the victim exited the vehicle and approached a nearby CPS officer. Two of the three suspects were arrested but the third escaped. A surveillance image of the third suspect was released to the public in November and resulted in several tips.
Coy, a Calgarian, has not been located and is wanted on the following charges:
- Robbery with a prohibited firearm
- Unlawful confinement
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle
- Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
- Careless use of a firearm
- Possession of a firearm without a license
- Breaching a court order (three counts)
The wanted man is described as:
- Approximately 178 cm (5-10) tall
- Having a slim build
- Having black hair and brown eyes
Anyone having information regarding Coy's current location is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.