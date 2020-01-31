CALGARY -- Calgary Police Service investigators have identified and are attempting to find the final suspect in connection with a summer robbery in a parked vehicle outside of Cowboys Casino.

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of 22-year-old Jonah Coy after tips from the public helped police identify the man who was allegedly involved in the robbery where a man was threatened with a gun.

In the early-morning hours of July 14, 2019, a patron of Cowboys Casino was speaking with three people who convinced him to step outside and join them in one of their vehicles. While in the vehicle, the man was allegedly robbed at gunpoint of his bank cards.

Following the robbery, the victim exited the vehicle and approached a nearby CPS officer. Two of the three suspects were arrested but the third escaped. A surveillance image of the third suspect was released to the public in November and resulted in several tips.

Coy, a Calgarian, has not been located and is wanted on the following charges:

Robbery with a prohibited firearm

Unlawful confinement

Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition

Careless use of a firearm

Possession of a firearm without a license

Breaching a court order (three counts)

The wanted man is described as:

Approximately 178 cm (5-10) tall

Having a slim build

Having black hair and brown eyes

Anyone having information regarding Coy's current location is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.