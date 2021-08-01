CALGARY -- While many eyes are set on Team Canada's performance at the Tokyo Olympics, there is also a lot of attention on another summertime competition just south of Calgary.

The Canadian Waterskiing Championships are on this weekend at Predator Bay, with competitors facing off in a number of events to test their prowess on the water.

The events began with the Western tournament on Friday, which wrapped up on Saturday.

Sunday's competition features some of the best water-skiers in the country participating in slalom skiing as well as a trick and jump competition.

Events will also take place all day on Monday.

Predator Bay has hosted the national and western championships before, as well as numerous provincial championships.

It also held the World Water Ski Championships in 2009.