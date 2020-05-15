CALGARY -- Parks Canada wants to remind all Albertans to steer clear of all national parks, national historic sites and conservation areas for the Victoria Day long weekend as COVID-19 restrictions are still in place.

That includes anyone planning to make the drive to Waterton Lakes National Park.

"All services and facilities such as campgrounds, the Visitor Centre, trailhead parking lots, playgrounds and picnic shelters remain closed, with the exception of the Firehall washroom in the townsite," officials wrote in a release Friday. "All events, group and interpretive activities remain suspended until further notice."

While Parks Canada acknowledges that nature plays a vital role in the mental and physical health of all Canadians, the reopening of these facilities must be done gradually to ensure there is no risk of infection from COVID-19.

The communities of Banff and Lake Louise issued a similar advisory earlier this week, advising the public they were not ready for visitors yet. Officials in Kootenay National Park have also blocked drivers from stopping anywhere along the highway while within park boundaries. Violators of the rule could be handed a $115 ticket, but the maximum penalty is a mandatory court appearance and a $25,000 fine.

All visitor services and closures, announced in March, are expected to remain in place until June 1.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday that, at that time, some trails and spaces where physical distancing protocol can be put in place will be reopened.

"We know that you can't prevent Canadians from going outside," he said. "This isn't forever. Canadians have been doing the right things these past many weeks."

The decision on which parks will reopen is expected to coincide with the current severity of COVID-19 cases in the region.

Parks Canada will be providing updates on reopening on its website.

(With files from CTVNews.ca)