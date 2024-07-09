We could break or tie a heat record in Calgary on Wednesday

The heat continues for many Alberta communities.

In fact, on Wednesday, we even have the potential of breaking or tying a heat record in Calgary.

It will be the hottest day of the week and of the next 10 days.

The expected daytime high is 34 C, with it feeling more like 38 with the humidity:

The ridge of high-pressure pattern will shift late Wednesday, which will help our temperatures start to moderate a bit on Thursday.

This will also open us up to some instability.

Small chance of getting thunderstorms late in the day for the next few days.