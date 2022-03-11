'We're grateful': Canmore gets $17.5M for Nordic Centre upgrades

Alberta's provincial government is spending $17.5 million over two years to support upgrades and enhancements to the Canmore Nordic Centre, something Canmore’s mayor says is greatly appreciated.

"We are so fortunate to have this world-class facility here, and we’re grateful that kids in our community have the opportunity to be inspired by the amateur and professional athletes who use it," Sean Krausert said in a Friday news release.

Built for the 1988 Winter Olympics, the Canmore Nordic Centre is a provincial park that serves as a training and competition centre for athletes and supports outdoor recreation opportunities like cross-country skiing, biathlon, mountain biking, hiking and trail running.

Almost one million visitors utilize the park annually.

The funding, originally announced in Alberta Budget 2022, includes the redevelopment of the centre’s biathlon stadium to meet international event requirements.

On Friday, Premier Jason Kenney said the upgrades will create 90 jobs and ensure that Canmore “remains a world-class destination for recreation-seeking Albertans and international competitions alike."

Several international events will be held at the Canmore Nordic Centre over the next few years, including the 2024 International Biathlon Union World Cup and the 2024 FIS Ski World Cup.

“These upgrades will ensure the Canmore Nordic Centre is able to continue hosting international events, which bring tourists from around the world to the region, each generating over $5 million for the local tourism industry," said Banff-Kananaskis MLA Miranda Rosin.

The UCP government says the investment comes from revenues generated by the Kananaskis Conservation Pass, which started on June 1, 2021.

Upgrades to the Canmore Nordic Centre are expected to begin this summer and be completed in early 2024.