We should have a nice weekend ahead of us

    The system that brought the rain and cool temperatures on Friday will move into central and northern Alberta on Saturday, leaving Calgary with some sunshine and some cloudy periods to kick off the weekend.

    The daytime high will be right where it should be at 23 C.

    There is a small chance of a brief, isolated afternoon shower (just a 30 per cent chance for YYC).

    The air quality improved a lot on Friday.

    Thursday, we were at 10+ on the AQHI (the poorest air quality).

    Friday, we were between 4 and 5 (moderate), which is where we should be for most of the weekend.

    Sunday will come with a decent amount of cloud cover and some sunny breaks.

    Temperatures will climb into the mid-20s.

    Our hottest day will likely be Tuesday of next week.

