'We’ve always battled back': Confidence high in Hurricanes locker room despite being down 2-0 in series

Lethbridge Hurricanes goaltender Bryan Thomson. Lethbridge Hurricanes goaltender Bryan Thomson.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Melissa Lucio's execution delayed by Texas appeals court

A Texas appeals court on Monday delayed the execution of Melissa Lucio amid growing doubts about whether she fatally beat her 2-year-old daughter in a case that has garnered the support of lawmakers, celebrities and even some jurors who sentenced her to death.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina