WestJet flight returns to Calgary after pilot falls ill

A U.S.-bound WestJet flight was forced to turn back Monday after one of the pilots suffered a medical emergency.

WestJet flight 1590 had departed for Atlanta with 70 passengers on board and it returned to Calgary International Airport.

EMS met the flight at the gate and a pilot was removed for treatment.

"It is for these reasons that all commercial flights have two pilots, to ensure that should any illness occur in the flight deck, there is an additional pilot onboard to ensure the continued safe operation of the aircraft and the safety of our guests and our crew," WestJet said in a statement.

No other information was released.