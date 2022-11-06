WestJet passengers still facing delays, cancellations after system-wide outage resolved

WestJet is back online after Saturday’s system-wide outage left over a hundred flights cancelled. However, many passengers are still stranded and questioning how and when they’ll get to their destination.

A long line of WestJet passengers could be seen at the Calgary International Airport on Sunday.

Wendy Locke was one of them and said she had been waiting for several hours.

“I’m a fearful flier, to begin with, so this is all causing huge amounts of anxiety,” she told CTV News.

Since Saturday morning, Locke and her husband have been trying to get from Thunder Bay to Vancouver to meet their newly born grandson.

“I’m texting my daughter, and she’s upset because we’re not there, and I’m upset because I’m not there,” she said.

“If they book us onto a flight on Tuesday and pay for a hotel, I guess maybe that’s some kind of compensation. But it’s still not enough to cover missing three days with our grandson.”

WestJet’s system-wide outside on Saturday resulted in over 100 cancelled flights.

The airline said the outage impacted its operations and ability to relay information to guests.

WestJet expects further delays and cancellations as it works to recover its operations.

Many passengers say the lack of communication and transparency has been discouraging.

“At least be truthful. Like, I can handle that. You know, your flights are delayed for whatever reason, doesn’t really matter. If they’re delayed, they’re delayed but don’t lie to me,” said Donna Gibson, who missed her connecting flight in Calgary to Kamloops due to a delay in Edmonton.

Others, like Maggie Pytlak-Strauss, are frustrated but forgiving.

“We know that none of this is their fault and even they are not sure what to do, so the fact that they’ve been able to do anything for us, we’re really grateful,” she said.

For some, those efforts don’t go far enough.

An Edmonton woman who is supposed to get married in Cancun on Wednesday doesn’t know if there will even be a wedding anymore.

“James and I are on our way, but our families aren’t, so it just feels really yucky to be going without them, and it’s just our day that we envisioned is ruined,” said Leanne Houlihan.

WestJet said accommodation options for all impacted guests will be communicated through email.

A passenger rights advocate said if WestJet doesn’t pay for their hotels and meals and rebook their flights, passengers can take action.

“Airlines should be facing significant consequences and hefty fines for breaking passengers’ rights. Until it is happening, these kinds of situations are going to happen again and again and again,” said Gabor Lukacs, president of Air Passenger Rights.

WestJet said it is experiencing very high volumes for its phone, email and social media support channels and asks guests to check its app or website for up-to-date information.

It’s also urging guests not to contact them until 72 hours before their flight so that they can help people with imminent travel plans first.