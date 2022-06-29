What's open and closed in Calgary over the Canada Day weekend
What's open and closed in Calgary over the Canada Day weekend
Here's a look at what's open and what's closed in Calgary over the Canada Day long weekend:
FIREWORKS
There will be a Canada Day fireworks display from the Municipal Building (800 Macleod Trail S.E.) at 11 p.m., synced to music that can be heard on CJSW (90.9 FM).
The fireworks will include a blessing from Stoney Nakoda Elder Cindy Daniels and a message from Mayor Jyoti Gondek and be available on livestream on the City of Calgary's website.
CALGARY TRANSIT
Calgary Transit will be operating with a Sunday level of service on July 1 and the call centre and customer service centres will be closed.
ROAD CLOSURES
As a result of the events at Fort Calgary, Olympic Plaza, East Village Street Fair and the fireworks, the following roads will be closed:
East Village - from 6 a.m. to Midnight
- Eighth Avenue S.E. from Fourth Street to Sixth Street S.E.
- Sixth Street from Ninth Avenue to Eighth Avenue S.E.
- Fifth Street from Eighth Avenue to Seventh Avenue S.E.
- Seventh Avenue and Fifth Street Square S.E. and Fifth Street from Eighth Avenue to Seventh Avenue S.E.
Ramsay - from 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
- Resident access by permit only at Spiller Road S.E. and Burns Avenue S.E. as well as Bellevue Avenue S.E. and MacDonald Avenue S.E.
Downtown - from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Macleod Trail S.E. between Seventh Avenue S.E. and Ninth Avenue S.E.
- Third Street S.E. between Seventh Avenue S.E. and Ninth Avenue S.E.
PARKING IN CALGARY PARKING AUTHORITY SPOTS
No payment is required for on-street parking on Canada Day and holiday rates will be in effect at all Calgary Parking Authority (CPS) parkades and surface lots.
Regular rates will be in effect at Lot 24, Calgary Zoo, TELUS Spark and Heritage Park.
The City of Calgary’s impound lot will be closed.
ARENAS, ATHLETIC PARKS AND FLATWATER POOLS
Closed on July 1. Regular operating hours on July 2 and July 3.
GLENMORE RESERVOIR KAYAK AND CANOE RENTALS
Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
See website for Glenmore Reservoir boat launch status.
SOCCER CENTRE
Closed on July 1. Regular operating hours on July 2 and July 3.
LEISURE CENTRES
Closed on July 1.
Village Square Leisure Centre will be open on July 2 from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Southland Leisure Centre will be open on July 3 from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
CITY OF CALGARY ART CENTRES
The Wildflower Arts Centre and North Mount Pleasant Arts Centre will be closed July 1to 3.
LANDFILLS
All three Calgary landfills will be opened on Canada Day, with both the Spyhill and East Calgary locations operating from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., while the Shepard location will open at 8 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.
All landfills will be open on July 2, with both the Spyhill and East Calgary locations operating from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., while the Shepard location will open at 8 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.
On July 3, both the Shepard landfill and Spyhill landfill will be closed while the East Calgary landfill will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
