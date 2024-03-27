What's open and closed in Calgary over the Easter 2024 long weekend
Here's a look at what's open and what's closed in Calgary over the Easter long weekend…
Calgary Transit
Calgary Transit says buses, CTrains and On Demand service will operate with a Sunday level of service on Good Friday (March 29) and Easter Sunday (March 31).
In addition, the Blue Line LRT will be closed between 69 Street and Westbrook stations starting Friday until the "very early hours" of Monday, Calgary Transit says.
For information on fares, schedules and service changes, you can visit calgarytransit.com.
Landfills
All three Calgary landfills will be open on Good Friday.
All three will also be open on Saturday, March 30, operating from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
All three landfills will then be closed on Easter Sunday, but open again on Easter Monday.
Calgary recreation centres
Indoor pools, fitness centres and arenas will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday, but will be open during regular hours on Saturday and Monday.
Leisure centres
Southland Leisure Centre will be open:
- Good Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.;
- Saturday: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. (facility and weight room) and 1 to 6 p.m. (pool and steam room);
- Easter Sunday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and
- Easter Monday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. (facility and weight room) and 1 to 9 p.m. (pool and steam room).
Village Square Leisure Centre will be open:
- Good Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (pool and building);
- Saturday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (facility and weight room) and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (pool and steam room);
- Easter Sunday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (pool and building); and
- Easter Monday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. (facility and weight room) and 1 to 9 p.m. (pool and steam room).
Devonian gardens
Devonian Gardens, located in the CORE Shopping Centre, is open from noon to 5 p.m. on Good Friday, open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, closed on Easter Sunday and open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Easter Monday.
City of Calgary art centres
The Wildflower Arts Centre and North Mount Pleasant Arts Centre will be closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday.
Heritage Park
Gasoline Alley Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Good Friday, Saturday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.
Telus Spark
The Telus Spark is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Good Friday, Saturday and Sunday, then from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Easter Monday.
The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo
The zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the last admission at 4 p.m. for non-members and 5 p.m. for members.
