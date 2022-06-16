'When is my turn?': Calgary pharmacists look for help as armed robberies increase

With the number of armed robberies targeting Calgary pharmacies increasing, some pharmacists say they now feel like it's not a matter of "if," but "when" they'll be hit.

Two more pharmacies were robbed Wednesday and Thursday: one in Glenbrook and one on Edmonton Trail, the Calgary Police Service told CTV News. Those incidents bring the total number of robberies so far this year above 30, according to CPS data.

Between September 2020 and August 2021, there were 89 pharmacy robberies in Calgary, compared to just four during the previous 12 months.

"We feel unsafe, we feel we are not protected by anyone. We're on our own trying to fend for ourselves basically," pharmacy owner Susan Zein said. "It's like a movie."

Zein doesn't want CTV News identifying her store because she's afraid it'll be targeted next. A recent string of crime in the area – seemingly in search of liquid narcotics and money – has her on edge.

So too does a pharmacist-led group chat, which she says recounts horrifying stories almost weekly.

"It's a panic attack (when I read it)," she said. "This is Calgary, not the Wild West."

Zein says a part-time employee recently left the industry because of one incident.

"He experienced an assault and he was so traumatized that he quit working at my pharmacy," she said. "So basically from day-to-day, we are just thinking 'when is my turn?'"

SECURITY UPGRADES

All community stores have been pushed by the Alberta College of Pharmacy to store narcotics in time-delayed safes. All locations are also encouraged to update their alarm and camera systems and consider limiting in-store traffic.

An Inglewood store bumped up its security after having its safe stolen during back-to-back break-ins.

"They were looking for cash, drugs and anything that's lying around," Sage Plus owner Joyce Choi said. "So we worked to stop (the) next time."

The store reinforced its doors and windows.

Choi says she believes a new tongue and groove addition to her back door has thwarted criminals who previously would pry the entrance open with a tool.

But what works for some doesn't work for all.

Pharmacies with extra cameras and panic buttons are still being hit. Repeat offenders are common.

"That means the robbers are not fearing any consequences," Zein said. "So definitely the legal system here as well is at fault."

Zein says many pharmacy owners in her group want stricter penalties for repeat offenders and for CPS to monitor frequented locations.

As of publishing, the office of Alberta Justice Minister Tyler Shandro had not responded to CTV News questions about stricter penalties for those found guilty.