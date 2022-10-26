Why you might see purple poppies on Remembrance Day

Ten volunteers gather at the Veterans Association Food Bank to crochet purple poppies to recognize the sacrifice made by military service animals. Ten volunteers gather at the Veterans Association Food Bank to crochet purple poppies to recognize the sacrifice made by military service animals.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What is RSV and what are the most common symptoms?

As Canada deals with an increase in cases of an illness that impacts the respiratory tract, doctors say there are certain symptoms to watch for and ways to battle the virus even with no vaccine available, including following public health protocols.

This 1981 photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows an electron micrograph of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, also known as RSV. (CDC via AP)

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

  • Man arrested, drugs and weapons seized after police raid in Duncan, B.C.

    Mounties arrested one man and seized a stash of weapons and drugs after executing a search warrant on a property in Duncan, B.C. Officers found and seized 13 ounces of suspected fentanyl, six ounces of suspected cocaine, 34 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and more than 230 prescription pills, police said.

    The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

  • Fire bans lifting along B.C. coast this week, fireworks permitted

    B.C.'s Coastal Fire Centre is lifting its bans on most open burning activities just in time for Halloween. All category two and three open fires will be permitted once again in the Coastal Fire Centre jurisdiction starting Friday, which includes Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland, the Central Coast and Haida Gwaii.

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina