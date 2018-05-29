A State of Local Emergency that was issued for the MD of Foothills has been lifted and officials say the wildfire south of Bragg Creek is now classified as being held.

The MD of Foothills provided an update on Tuesday morning and says the Champion Lakes (McLean Creek) wildfire continues to burn but now covers about 60 hectares.

According to Alberta Wildfire, the fire started in an old cutblock and burned through 100 hectares by Monday morning.

McLean Creek Road and West Fisher Road remain closed and motorists travelling along Highway 762, between Highway 549 and Highway 22, are advised to use caution as smoke is reducing visibility.

The cooler weather is helping firefighters to battle the blaze and officials say there is no further risk to the Bragg Creek area.

A voluntary evacuation order for the area has also been cancelled.

For more information on alerts and advisories, click HERE.