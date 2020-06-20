CALGARY -- Bobcat sightings are often very rare in the wild, but when the animals roam into more densely populated areas like Calgary, they are caught on film a lot more often.

Justine Turner, who lives in Tuscany, took a photo of this bobcat after her dog caught it by surprise.

"This bobcat was in my yard June 10," she wrote in an email to CTV News. "My dog chased it onto the fence."

Meanwhile, Shanna Grant captured these cats with her camera outside her Edgemont home.

While there aren't any wildlife in this next shot, Linda Carter still found a beautiful sunset over the Glenmore Reservoir Friday evening.