CALGARY -- A unique bit of wildlife is drawing an increased number of visitors to Yoho National Park, but officials want to make sure people give it the appropriate space.

A rare white grizzly bear has been making headlines ever since it was spotted by visitors last week.

Now, staff in Yoho National Park have put a 10 km no stopping zone in place along a stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway that runs through the park.

They say there's an important reason for the restriction.

"We just want to make sure that both people and bears are kept safe," said Jed Cochrane, visitor experience manager for the Lake Louise, Yoho & Kootenay Field Unit.

The zone will allow the bears to feed undisturbed and prevents traffic congestion.

The no stopping zone is in place between Sherbrook Creek, near the Alberta/B.C. boundary, and Field, B.C.

The Spiral Tunnels day use area, along with the corresponding parking lot, remain open.

Anyone who violates the order is subject to a penalty that varies from a $115 ticket to a mandatory court appearance and maximum fine of $25,000.

It is also unlawful to feed wildlife and bears always need a lot more space than you think they need.

The white grizzly, named 'Nakoda' by locals, isn't an albino, but a natural colour variation of bear.

Parks Canada says Nakoda, along with its brown-coloured sibling, roam between Banff and Yoho National Parks.

The no stopping zone is expected to remain in effect until the bears move away and food sources in the upper elevations become more plentiful.

Anyone who spots the bear or any other wildlife is encouraged to contact Banff dispatch at 403-761-1470.

More information on bears and how to view them safely can be found on the Parks Canada website.